Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK)’s stock price rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.14. Approximately 158,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 645,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.93.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Friday, August 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.50.

In other Osisko Mining news, Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$31,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 788,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,161,038. Also, Senior Officer Alexandra Drapack acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$132,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$211,200. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 141,640 shares of company stock valued at $370,646.

About Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

