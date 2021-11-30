Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Million

Equities analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) will report sales of $3.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.41 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $34.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $18.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.70 million to $19.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $54.36 million, with estimates ranging from $53.62 million to $55.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 43.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSMT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist decreased their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

OSMT opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.35. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

