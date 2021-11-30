Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Brokerages expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to announce sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.61 billion. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year sales of $14.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $14.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $14.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,775 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,496,000 after acquiring an additional 38,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after acquiring an additional 520,103 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,202,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,960,000 after acquiring an additional 159,845 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OTIS traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,531,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,587. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average of $84.54. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

