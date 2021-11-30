Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.27. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.100 EPS.

NYSE:OMI traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,349. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 32,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,373,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,524 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,034 in the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 186,210 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

