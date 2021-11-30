Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 139.5% from the October 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXBR. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxbridge Re in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Oxbridge Re in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. 1,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,938. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.39. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.74.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

