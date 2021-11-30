P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $66.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $745.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.50. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 9.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 529.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

