Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 148,434 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 1,010.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,122 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 148,434 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Tapestry by 45.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 61.2% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its position in Tapestry by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 266,877 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Tapestry by 0.7% during the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 147,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

