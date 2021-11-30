Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 9,812 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 18.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,057,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,976,000 after purchasing an additional 471,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,013,000 after buying an additional 228,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after buying an additional 163,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,185,000 after buying an additional 150,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 25.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,978,000 after buying an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

FLGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total value of $57,234.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $12,745,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,087 shares of company stock worth $295,054 in the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $97.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day moving average of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.