Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $6.52 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $325,621,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 10.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,576,000 after acquiring an additional 184,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in BlackRock by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 112,080.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 127,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $928.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $140.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $904.31 and its 200-day moving average is $894.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.