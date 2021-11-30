Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 23,678 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.41. The stock has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

