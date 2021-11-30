Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

