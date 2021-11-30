Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS PBMLF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872. Pacific Booker Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

