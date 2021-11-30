Pacific Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

