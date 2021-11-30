Pacific Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,908 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $38,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293,413 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,710,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,160,000 after acquiring an additional 227,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $118.94 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.93 and a 52-week high of $123.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average of $116.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.