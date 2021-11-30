Pacific Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 97.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.2% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 280,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 28,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $107.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.59. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

