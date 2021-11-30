Pacific Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $507.04 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $395.14 and a one year high of $533.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $507.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.82.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

