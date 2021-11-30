Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.70 and last traded at $53.58. 21,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 450,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.