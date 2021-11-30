PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, an increase of 98.4% from the October 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PRFX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.81. 855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,758. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. PainReform has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $7.84.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PainReform during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PainReform in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PainReform in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in PainReform by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its position in PainReform by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 347,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

