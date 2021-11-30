PancakeSwap Market Cap Hits $3.47 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and approximately $220.55 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for $14.16 or 0.00024550 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00044469 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.50 or 0.00240108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00089127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011696 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

CAKE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 245,384,566 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.