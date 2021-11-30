Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,580,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 549,314 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 354.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

