Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys Shares of 249,726 iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 249,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,823,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 77,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $39.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

