Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $10.17 Million Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Primerica worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,926,000 after buying an additional 595,992 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,109,000 after buying an additional 130,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Primerica by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,500,000 after buying an additional 109,815 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 627,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,055,000 after buying an additional 100,427 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,082,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $150.24 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $128.84 and a one year high of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

