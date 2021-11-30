Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 23,525 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,525 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $9,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,774,000 after buying an additional 45,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Raven Industries by 381.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 699,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,437,000 after buying an additional 553,816 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 183,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 30,468 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $2,300,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 509.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

RAVN opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average of $54.39.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

