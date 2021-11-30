Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,610 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,989 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 202.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,671,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,205 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,488 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,465,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 974,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

