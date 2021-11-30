Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 52,787 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,787 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ODP by 413.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,609,000 after purchasing an additional 718,019 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 799.4% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 646,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,059,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODP in the second quarter worth about $23,788,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 629.1% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 488,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,452,000 after buying an additional 421,479 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 68.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 980,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,738,000 after buying an additional 398,548 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $51.40.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

In other ODP news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,351,630.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gannfors sold 7,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $337,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,275 shares of company stock worth $2,258,039. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

