Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,352 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.33% of American States Water worth $9,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American States Water by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,586,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in American States Water by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,587,000 after buying an additional 15,385 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,429,000 after buying an additional 130,759 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in American States Water by 105,420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,519,000 after buying an additional 27,663 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

AWR opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.91. American States Water has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

In related news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $686,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st.

About American States Water

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.