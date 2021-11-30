Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.66

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.66 and traded as high as C$22.80. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$22.24, with a volume of 168,582 shares.

POU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.39.

The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.66.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$369.14 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.6600002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 2.48%.

In other news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total transaction of C$740,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$657,619.04. Also, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.37, for a total transaction of C$194,990.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,877,253.97. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,633.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

