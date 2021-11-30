Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 176,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,783,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

PRTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $607.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 3.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,690.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $87,580. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 276.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,167,000 after buying an additional 5,209,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 170.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,961,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,627,000 after buying an additional 1,868,153 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 66.0% during the third quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,029,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,512,000 after buying an additional 1,204,688 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $9,330,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth $7,100,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

