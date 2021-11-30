PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $187.24 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $182.43 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.