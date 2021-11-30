Pendle Hits Market Capitalization of $37.08 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $37.08 million and $1.63 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000869 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00066754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00072030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00094300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,532.69 or 0.07992988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,172.94 or 1.00819247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00021814 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,230,552 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

