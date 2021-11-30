PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji Acquires 151,852 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji bought 151,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,867,342.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Farhad Nanji purchased 9,002 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $584,049.76.

On Monday, November 22nd, Farhad Nanji bought 125,321 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.78 per share, with a total value of $8,118,294.38.

On Friday, November 19th, Farhad Nanji acquired 126,379 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.77 per share, with a total value of $8,059,188.83.

NYSE:PFSI traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.32. The stock had a trading volume of 32,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.46. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

