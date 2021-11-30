Peony Hits One Day Trading Volume of $169,030.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000777 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Peony has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Peony has a market cap of $27.70 million and approximately $169,030.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00036883 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 94.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 62,243,568 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.