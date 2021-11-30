Pepemon Pepeballs Trading Up 10.3% This Week (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $1,056.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for approximately $172.90 or 0.00301022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00045329 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00236983 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00088878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

PPBLZ is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.