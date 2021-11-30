Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Short Interest Update

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II stock. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,997 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.79% of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PDOT opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

