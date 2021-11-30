Perrigo Company plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Perrigo has increased its dividend by 40.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Perrigo has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Perrigo to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

NYSE PRGO opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perrigo stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Perrigo worth $34,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

