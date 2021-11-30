Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.381 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 19.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a dividend payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PBR. Zacks Investment Research cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

