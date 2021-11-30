Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:PAHGF remained flat at $$6.25 on Tuesday. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.