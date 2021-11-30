Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Cut by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,316 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Amundi bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

Pfizer stock opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

