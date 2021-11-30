Philip C. Cox Sells 136 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SIVB traded down $9.76 on Tuesday, reaching $714.74. 2,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $701.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $616.69. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $337.83 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price target (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.