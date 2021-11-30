Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Short Interest Up 118.2% in November

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,412,700 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the October 31st total of 647,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.60 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of PILBF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,870. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. Pilbara Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.87.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

