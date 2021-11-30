PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 480.6% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:PMF opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.70. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 50,485 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 307,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38,345 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 148,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 35,674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 360,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

