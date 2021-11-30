PIN Market Capitalization Reaches $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 30th. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00066797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00072118 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,662.59 or 0.08127266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00094380 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,410.10 or 1.00070355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021825 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.