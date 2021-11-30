Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $276.00 at Mizuho

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $263.00 to $276.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PXD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.48.

PXD traded down $4.29 on Tuesday, reaching $179.07. 4,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,281. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $98.59 and a one year high of $196.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.81. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

