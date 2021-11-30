Pirate Chain Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00003007 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $323.35 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.40 or 0.00381178 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.74 or 0.00211700 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00098270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003946 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,540,185 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

