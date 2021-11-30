Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 166 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $4,445,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 277.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,544.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $896,695,000 after purchasing an additional 244,800 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,561.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.67, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,416.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,413.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,156.80.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

