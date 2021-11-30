Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,521 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lear by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after acquiring an additional 223,207 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth about $31,657,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $845,686,000 after acquiring an additional 175,030 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 8.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,409,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107,822 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.73.

Lear stock opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.18. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $142.43 and a 52 week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

