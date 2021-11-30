Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Home Depot by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 7.5% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 61.1% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $406.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $416.56. The company has a market cap of $424.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

