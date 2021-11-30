Polianta Ltd Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,595,000. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF accounts for 3.5% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Polianta Ltd owned 2.88% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,565 shares during the period.

Shares of EZA stock opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

