Polianta Ltd Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 289.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Unum Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNM opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

