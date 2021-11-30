Polianta Ltd Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Polianta Ltd boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $36,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.34%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

